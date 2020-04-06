You go down the baking supply aisle and you can see that it’s cleaned out, the demand for our product is very high right now,” said Rob Clark, Director of Communications for Michigan Sugar Company.
With Michigan still under a stay at home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, chances are you’re doing a lot more cooking and baking at home.
Clark says right now the company and its employees are essential.
“It’s certainly a stressful time for everybody right now as we battle our way through this pandemic. And our employees have been incredible, showing up to work every day, and continuing to produce sugar,” Clark told TV5.
So, Clark says Michigan Sugar Company’s CEO came up with a way to not only give back to every employee, but local businesses too. “Our CEO Mark Flagenheimer came up with an idea to give gift cards to local restaurants to every one of our employees.”
Clark said it was a total of more than 2,600 gift cards from businesses across Bay City, Croswell, Caro, and Sebewaing.
“Every employee got $100 worth of gift cards. So, it was about a $130,000 endeavor,” Clark said.
He said not only is it important to take care of their own workers, but he says in doing so, they were able to support 50 different restaurants across the region.
“We know there are a lot of small businesses out there that have employees that have been laid off and have had to close their doors. They’re not as fortunate as we are that we can continue to employ people and keep those jobs flowing.”
