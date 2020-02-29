Multiple chefs cooked up their best version of chili for a downtown cookoff.
Creative chili recipes were available from the area's finest restaurants for the annual Downtown Chili Cookoff.
A $10 ticket gave visitors the chance to test, judge and vote on all entries.
Each recipe featured their own twist on the classic dish.
Twelve restaurants competed in the cook-off.
