No Sweethearts for you this Valentine’s Day.
One of America’s favorite candies will be missing from store shelves this year.
Necco, the company that made the Sweethearts conversation hearts, was sold last year.
Candstore.com reports the only Sweethearts left were made before the factory closed last July.
Spangler Candy, which acquired the brand, hopes to start making them again in time for Valentine’s Day in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.