Two swimmers were rescued after being pushed offshore, and they were not able to make their way back.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sleeper State Park Beach in Lake Township on May 27.
It was reported that two swimmers, a 26-year-old from Swartz Creek, and a 50-year-old from Caro, were on swim floaties and were unable to get back to shore because of a breeze that was pushing them out.
The swimmers, both women, were about .5 miles offshore when the first deputy arrived and weren’t making any progress getting back, officials report.
Deputies responded with the patrol boat and found the women who said they were unable to get back to shore. Also, one of their floaties had lost a lot of air.
They were taken back to shore.
