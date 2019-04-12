Nationally known artist T-Pain will be stopping in Mid-Michigan for the Kettering Centennial Fest.
The music festival, in partnership with Beats x Beers Founder Brandon Corder, will also feature local bands, artists, talent, and vendors.
The event is scheduled to start from noon to 8 p.m. on July 20 at Atwood Stadium.
The university wants to use this festival to thank its community during its 100-year anniversary.
“I think it’s important that we do progressive things within the community. Bringing T-Pain to Flint is a step forward in itself. Someone of his caliber, with his level of success brings not only a good show but hope to the community as well. Kettering’s Centennial Fest will be the biggest show Flint has seen in a while,” Corder said.
The university said the event aims to have a family-friendly atmosphere with food vendors, games, and a bounce house.
Attendees can also see some classic cars at the Flint Community Car Show during the music festival.
“We hope this will be a truly exciting event for Kettering and the community," said Dr. Robert K. McMahan, president of Kettering University. "We are putting on this celebration to say thank you to the great city of Flint, our home, and the fantastic people who live here. We invite the community to come out July 20 to Atwood Stadium to help us celebrate our one hundred years in this community. Atwood Stadium has been a focal point of community events in Flint since Kettering’s founding. In many ways we have grown up together. So it’s fitting that on July 20th Atwood Stadium will be the place for our day-long celebration with truly remarkable event to say thank you to the town we love.”
While the event is free to the public, attendees will need tickets.
The university said it will release more information on where and when concertgoers can get their tickets throughout the community in the near future.
More information on the music festival itself can be found on Kettering University’s website.
