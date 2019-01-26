As Saginaw Township Ofc. Jeff Koenig recovers from a gunshot wound, the community continues their support.
T&T Authentic Mexican Cuisine, along with their food truck, is hoping it can support can help in the recovery of Ofc. Koenig.
“All proceeds are going to the officer and we actually got fundraiser boxers at two locations, Red Horse bar and her at T&T,” said Toyo Rosas with T & T Authentic Mexican Cuisine.
The fundraiser was from noon until 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.