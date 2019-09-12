An upscale restaurant is closing its doors, and a new restaurant focusing on hand-crafted cocktails and local seasonal menu will take its place.
The Table Restaurant, at the H Hotel in Midland, will close on Sept. 22.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Table said they would “like to thank all patrons from Midland, the state of Michigan and beyond for your business and patronage over the years”.
In its place, a “mid-century modern inspired American tavern” is scheduled to open in early 2020 at the corner of Ashman and Main.
The yet-to-be-named restaurant concept will give patrons use of indoor and outdoor spaces “fit for everything from date-night dinners and family outings to group dining and celebratory events”.
“The restaurant pays homage to the history of mid-century modernism in Midland in a setting that inspires connectivity with friends, colleagues and the community,” said Derek Grimaldi, General Manager of The H Hotel. “This fresh new concept along with the reimagination of the H’s courtyard reinforces our commitment to the continued growth of downtown Midland and the Great Lakes Bay Region.”
There will be seating for 110, and include a new eat-in bar, two private dining rooms, and a 40-seat outdoor patio in the courtyard.
