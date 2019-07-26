Williams Food LLC. is recalling two of its taco seasoning mix packets due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said seasoning packets contain a spice that is being recalled by its supplier, Mincing Spice Co.
The FDA said the recall was issued because a sample was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and found it potentially contained Salmonella.
The following products are included in the recall:
- 1 oz Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix, best if used by 07/08/21 and 07/09/21
- 1.25 oz HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium, better by 07/10/21, 07/11/21, and 07/15/21
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said.
Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
The affected products were sold in select grocery stores across the country, including Michigan.
The FDA said no other “Best Buy” dates are being recalled.
Customers who bought the recalled products are urged not to consume them and throw them away or refund them at the original place of purchase.
Anyone with questions on this recall can contact the FDA’s Customer Service Center at 1 (800) 847-5608 or customerservice@chg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.