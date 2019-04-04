Folks from across the state flocked to the motor city for a great time at opening day.
After waiting anxiously for the start of opening day, some serious tailgaters showed up for the event.
Andre Salamy, who invited his co-workers and friends to come celebrate with him at the home opener, threw a massive feast.
“We got shrimp skewers, chicken skewers, we’ve got lemonade,” Salamy said.
Others like Art Modzelewski said getting up at the crack of dawn is absolutely necessary if you want to get the best spot.
“We left the house at 6 o’ clock this morning, we got out here at about 7 o’ clock,” Modzelewski said. “I would say about 6:45, you see we got the prime spot. They even gave us a corner, so we can set up our grill, our table, and everything.”
But he said what’s most important to him are the moments spent together with friends and family.
“Once Detroit comes home, that’s when it’s party time,” Modzelewski said. “That’s when you get the summertime, that’s when you get all excited. You see hit some bombs, but there ain’t nothing better than some Detroit Tigers baseball.”
The beauty of tailgating you've got good food, good friends, and a good game.
