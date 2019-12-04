Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver's side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode and hurl shrapnel.
They also may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.
The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles made from 1995 to 2000.
BMW already has issued recalls and the other automakers will follow. Unlike previous recalls, the non-azide inflators do not use volatile ammonium nitrate to fill the air bags in a crash.
Takata says in government documents that it made about 4.5 million of the inflators worldwide but only a portion are still in use because the vehicles are so old.
