It’s been almost 3 weeks since flooding hit mid-Michigan, and many are still struggling.
Take 5 to Care is asking you to help fill the bus for flood victims in Saginaw.
TV5 is partnering with the Saginaw Spirit, United Way of Saginaw County and other businesses.
Cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products are all needed.
Just bring your donations to the Dow Event Center Wednesday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Thursday, June 11 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Freeland Sportszone.
Supplies needed include:
- Cleaning products like mold remover, blocker, cleaner
- Disinfectant wipes & spray
- Cleaning supplies like mops, scrub brushes, sponges, buckets, gloves, towels
- Fans & dehumidifiers
- Personal need items like toothbrushes/paste, shampoo/conditioner, bodywash/soap and deodorant
- Pantry items including peanut butter & jelly, spaghetti & sauce, rice, macaroni & cheese, beans, soup, canned vegetables, canned tuna and chicken
- New towels
- New blankets
- New pillows
- Toilet paper and paper towels
You can also make a donation to the United Way of Saginaw County here.
