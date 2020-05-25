It’s up to all of us to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A couple weeks ago, we helped distribute free masks in Saginaw County.
This Thursday we head to Isabella County.
TV5, the Mount Pleasant Area Community Foundation, along with other businesses are helping to distribute 20,000 face coverings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28.
Pick up your free mask at Shepherd High School or McGuirk Arena in Mt. Pleasant. Just drive up, pop your trunk, and get your mask without getting out of your car.
Remember to stay safe and take 5 to care.
