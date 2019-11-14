Traffic is moving slow along parts of I-75 after a dusting of snow created some slick conditions.
Multiple accidents have been reported in Saginaw County along I-75, and MiDrive is reporting congestion in the area.
This picture is from I-75 near Townline Road between Birch Run and Bridgeport.
