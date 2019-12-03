We are launching something new at TV5, it’s called "Take 5 to Care.”
It’s our commitment to help Mid-Michigan families and show how we can all pitch in to make this a better place to live.
This week, we're focusing on City Rescue Mission here in Saginaw which provides meals and shelter to those in need.
Grab your carts and load up not just for yourself but those in need.
“Green beans, canned goods, pastas, flour, things of that nature,” said Marcia Reeves. “We just love to see it on this end that our guests get to be the benefactors of the generosity of our community.”
TV5 is teaming up with the City Rescue Mission and Kroger to give back.
“We're going into the holiday season, this is the time where we have families who maybe aren’t making ends meet,” said Emily Gourgen, Human Resources at Kroger. “I think that it’s important to come together as a community and kind of share in that wealth.
They're asking for donations of hygiene products, nonperishable food items and canned goods
“When you come in you can donate and try to better the community,” Gourgen said.
Not only are they accepting canned goods, but they're in dire need of green beans.
“We have a real low supply of green beans for some reason,” Reeves said
That reason is partly because the rescue mission feeds over a hundred people a day and so far, they've already sheltered over a thousand this year.
They're hoping the generosity of the community will help them continue this mission
“We have a lot of people that want to give this time of the year, which we're appreciative of but homelessness goes on 365 days of the year,” Reeves said.
You can donate to help City Rescue.
Donation are being collected at the Kroger at 4672 State Street Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
