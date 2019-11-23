Police have taken one person into custody after a barricaded gunman situation in Flint Township, according to Michigan State Police.
Officers were sent to the 2400 block of Dyemeadow Ct. since 3 p.m.
Lt. Dwayne Zook said the situation was contained and there was no danger to the public.
It's unclear how many others are in the home.
TV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
