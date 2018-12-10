Three people were taken into custody after deputies stopped a stolen vehicle at the Applebee's in Bangor Township.
The Bay County Sheriff said deputies made the traffic stop at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Three people were inside the vehicle, a teen from Saginaw, a man in his 20s also from Saginaw, and a Bay City woman in her 40s.
Deputies said they allegedly found narcotics and a handgun in the vehicle.
All three were taken into custody.
Michigan State Police assisted in this incident.
