Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says discussions with the Republican-led State Legislature on her fuel tax proposal can "start in earnest" now that she has signed a bipartisan auto insurance overhaul.
Gov. Whitmer said Thursday she wants a permanent road funding plan done by the end of June, and the budget finished by the end of July.
She says she will continue pushing her 45 cents per gallon fuel tax increase because no alternative has been put on the table, but she says she is eager to talk about alternatives if they are presented.
Whitmer says "we can't waste time" because road conditions are "dangerous" for drivers.
Most Republican lawmakers rejected the gas tax increase plan when the governor first proposed it.
