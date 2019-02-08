A Mid-Michigan city will host the annual Tall Ship Celebration this summer.
The iconic ships will arrive in Bay City on July 18 and the event ends on July 21. The event will be the city's 7th year hosting the tall ship fleet.
This year, Bay City will earn the longest, continuously serving host port in the Great Lakes accolade during the community's maritime festival.
Bay City has been awarded the Port of the Year by Tall Ships America for four out of the six previous years. That's more than any other host community in North America.
Returning ships include Nova Scotia’s tall ship Bluenose II, which will be the highlight of this year’s festival.
It’s a replica of the Bluenose schooner that launched in 1921 and was undefeated in an international racing competition for 17 years.
The ship is featured on the Canadian dime.
For tickets and more information on the event, visit the Tall Ship Celebration’s website.
