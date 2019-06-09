The tall ships are soon coming into a Mid-Michigan port for Bay City’s 7th Tall Ship Celebration.
Bay City has been home to the Tall Ships Challenge since 2001. It is a series of races that feature sailing vessels from across the world in a maritime-themed festival, that takes place once every three years in July.
This year’s celebration is shaping up to be one of its finest yet.
“This year we have nine visiting vessels coming in,” said Scott Ellis, director of marketing at BaySail in Bay City. “We’ll have the Appledores doing sail aways, the Princess Wenona, and Islander will also be operating from Vet’s Park.”
BaySail is a public program that offers sailing experience and voyages to visitors of all ages.
This year he said they’re featuring the return of one of their most popular ships, the Appledore V.
It’s a 65-foot schooner that had to undergo heavy renovations over the fall.
“She is back in the water, we’re really excited to have her sailing again, and you should see her out there in the next week or so,” Ellis said.
Ships from across the globe are also coming to the Bay City port for a chance to compete.
That includes some vessels that haven’t sailed on Mid-Michigan’s waters since the start of the event 18 years ago.
“Bluenose 2 comes to us from Nova Scotia,” Ellis said. “She visited Bay City for the first time in 2001 at the very first Tall Ships Celebration and we are really excited that she’s making her way to us in the summer.”
