The Tall Ship Celebration that was slated to take place in July 2022 has officially been postponed to the summer of 2025.
The festival takes place every three years and welcome thousands of visitors.
“Preparations for an international maritime festival begin roughly 18 months in advance. Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic as we entered 2021, the Board of Directors and I made the decision to postpone the festival to 2025. As an organization we believe that postponing the event will give our team of nearly 500 volunteers the necessary time and resources to safely produce another award-winning maritime celebration,” said Chris Yaklin, Executive Director, BaySail Appledore Tall Ships.
Yaklin said additional time is needed to prepare for the festival, and that ongoing uncertainty due to the pandemic, travel bans and funding, BaySail felt it might be better to postpone and come back with a new event for 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.