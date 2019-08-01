The Tall Ships Celebration may be over, but one ship has made its way back to the Saginaw River.
The Nao Santa Maria is docked in Uptown Bay City and is offering tours until next week.
“We wanted to be back here,” said Angel Rosa, project manager for Nao Santa Maria.
Rosa said despite coming from Spain, they wanted to give the public another chance to tour this majestic and historic replica before it leaves for the next Tall Ships event.
“We will be opening in the afternoon today, and then we will be opening until next Wednesday the seventh,” Rosa said.
Rosa said back in the day, the Santa Maria had a crew of about 40 people, but today they can sail with only 16.
“I didn’t have any previous sailing experience at all, but I love traveling, adventure, and history,” Rosa said.
He said he is eager to share that passion with the people of Bay City, along with his crew.
Rosa said they enjoyed their time in Mid-Michigan, and that’s why they are back.
“I love it! We had a very good time here. Also the local people was very warm, and working with us so we felt at home here,” Rosa said.
