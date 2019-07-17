As the journey to Saginaw Bay nears an end for the large vessels, the fun is just beginning. Tall Ships Celebration kicks of Thursday in Bay City, and here's what you need to know.
Eleven vessels from all around the world will be on display in Bay City for four days.
Each of the ships can be toured with the purchase of a "souvenir passport." For $10, the passport gives you access to all the boats through the entire celebration. Passports can be purchased on the Tall Ships website.
Festival admission is also required for every you attend the festival. Daily admission can also be purchases on the Tall Ships website.
Musicians from Poland, Spain, Great Britain, Belgium, Tennessee and Michigan who specialize in maritime music are performing throughout the weekend. A full schedule of music and bios of each band can be found here.
For even more music and some adult beverages, you can check out Ballads and Brews. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, music and beer can be enjoyed at the Quarterdeck. Cover is $5 but is waived if you show your passport. Click here for more information.
There's fun for every age, including face painting, knot tying, art, boat building works shops and much more. For a full list of events click here.
