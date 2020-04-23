An employee activist group is planning a “sick out” to draw attention to the working conditions that Target employees are under.
Target Workers United is calling for more safety measures and social distancing at stores.
The group also said the maximum capacity of guests at stores is too high, putting employees in danger.
This mass “sickout” is expected to be on May 1, which is also International Workers' Day.
On the activist group's website, it said it will file charges for any retaliatory action that the company and its representatives may take towards workers exercising their rights.
