Target is recalling Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots for a potential choking hazard after people have reported the horn detaching.
The boots, in sizes 5-13, and size 1 are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining. The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes.
The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.
Click here for a full list of the recalled model numbers.
If you own them, you should return them to Target for a full refund.
