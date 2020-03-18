Target has joined the list of stores that are reducing shopping hours in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, Target will reserve the first hour of shopping every Wednesday to vulnerable guests. That includes elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
All Target stores will be closed by 9 p.m. every day, the company announced in a press release.
The change goes into effect March 18.
This will provide employees additional time for cleaning and restocking, the company said.
“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. “As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”
