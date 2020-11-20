The National Task Force on Election Crises assured voters the election was safe during a press conference Friday.
"This election was the most transparent of any election we've ever had," said Jennifer Morrell from the task force.
Michigan's votes are now in the hands of the board of state canvassers to certify.
"The process and each step of it is designed very intentionally to not provide any role or any opportunity for a state legislature, or a member of the electoral college or anybody else to upset the process or undo the will of the popular vote," Aday Noti from the task force.
He said it's possible but not likely the state board won't certify.
All this comes after two republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted against certification earlier this week, then for it, then issued statements saying they rescind their approval.
"The job of a canvasser is to make sure you understand the differences between the number of ballots received and the number of votes total,” said republican canvasser Monica Palmer. “If there is a difference you need to have an explanation. That did not occur in the two weeks we had to canvass."
But that's not what her vice chairman believes.
"Certifying the election, also, needs to be noted, that it isn't a discretionary role,” said Jonathan Kinloch democrat vice chairman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers. “That boards of canvassers whether it's the county or the state. It's not discretionary. It's mandatory."
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office said there is no legal mechanism for board members to rescind their votes.
So, they count.
