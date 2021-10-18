The Four Lakes Task Force will soon begin work on stabilizing the most complex structure in its post-flood restoration process - the Sanford Dam.
The work includes demolishing parts of the spillways and reinforcing the embankments.
"The main benefit here is that we're gonna stop the further deterioration of the Sanford dam. We've done this already on the, on Smallwood and Secord dams, the stabilization work on those is finished,” said Dave Rothman, the vice president of the four lakes task force.
He said they've already begun stabilizing the Edenville dam.
"We're gonna direct the Tittabawassee river to flow back through the original spillways, back through its original river channel which it hasn't done since May 19th of 2020,” Rothman said.
Rothman said stabilization will prevent sediment flowing downstream and all its associated environmental impacts.
There's also an unexpected benefit in stopping invasive species.
"We are also gonna be cutting off a migration route for lampreys to go up the river and spawn, for sea lampreys to go up the river and spawn,” Rothman said.
Sanford residents can expect to see some heavy truck traffic through downtown, especially if you live along Smith and Irish streets.
"If people have been going into the Sanford lake park and doing things and using the boat launch area, they should know that that's going to be reserved as a marshalling yard for construction traffic and storage of materials, they should stay away from that,” Rothman said.
Rothman said the work will continue as far into winter as weather allows, but probably pause for spring rain and runoff.
