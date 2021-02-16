The state of Michigan created a task force to prevent and eliminate systemic racism in the state’s child protection system.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is working with MPHI, a non-profit public-private partnership to support MDHHS.
Through the partnership, the state hopes to build the Child Welfare Improvement Task Force to address racial disparities in child welfare.
David Sanders, executive vice president of systems improvement at Casey Family Programs, and Tommy Stallworth, director of the Michigan Coronavirus Taskforce on Racial Disparities, will co-chair the task force.
MPHI will convene the task force, led by Dr. Paul Elam, chief strategic officer.
“MDHHS believes overrepresentation of children of color in the child protection system requires a fundamental system change,” the MDHHS wrote in a press release. “Children of color enter foster care at higher rates and stay in care longer than their white peers. They are more likely to be placed in institutional facilities rather than in family homes, remain there for long periods, and leave the foster care system without a family.”
According to the MDHHS, 16 percent of children in Michigan are black but they make up 29 percent of the state’s foster care population.
While 31 percent of children in Michigan are children of color, they make up 51 percent of the foster care population.
The state health department said black and brown children, as well as their families, are at a greater risk for adverse health, social, and economic effects.
"As well-intentioned as we are, our current system perpetuates injustices and keeps us from meeting our core values,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of MDHHS’s Children’s Services Agency. “This is primarily driven by systemic issues and we must therefore acknowledge and then address systemic racism and bias wherever it exists. This task force provides an opportunity to set a path for the future where racial and ethnic equity and justice is assured. This will transform our child protection system into a family well-being system that prevents harm to children by supporting their families and communities before abuse or neglect occurs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.