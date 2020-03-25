In Genesee County, the Community Care Task Force is hard at work preparing and delivering food and other supplies to those in need.
“This is Sheriff Swanson’s heart,” said Jennifer Strygulic, with the Center of Hope in Fenton.
She is talking about the task force, which is a partnership between the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and community leaders.
“This has seen our whole county come together. All the different churches, organizations, non-profits. Every day people show up and they are helping to deliver and serve food to people all over the county,” Jennifer Strygulic said.
The task force is made up of two dozen faith-based organizations or non-profits spread across five regions in Genesee County. They are working to respond to the needs of anyone during this pandemic.
“The way that our county is coming together is pretty exciting to see. It’s the out-county areas and the city of Flint, just all working together as one big community. It’s pretty exciting,” said Kenny Hovis, chaplain for the Genesee County Jail.
At Center of Hope, bags contain a slew of items ranging from food to every day household items. They are packed up and shipped off to anyone in the county.
“We had a representation of all the different food groups. For us, it’s important to make sure we’re including the proteins, the healthy foods,” said Bob Strygulic, with the center.
Leaders with the Community Care Task Force hope the way they are helping others becomes a model for other counties in the state.
“What that model looks like to other communities, I think they have to put into practice something that works for them. It may be a little different. But here in our county, this works really, really well and it’s exciting to see the success from it,” Hovis said.
The Community Care Task Force said they have already taken about 600 calls to help those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.