A state task force is preparing suggestions for reopening the economy to present to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
"Finding a way to get people back to work and make work as safe as home," State Senator Ken Horn said.
Horn says that's the goal of the safe behavior for safe workplaces workgroup formed last week.
The bi-partisan task force had planned to present its recommendations to Whitmer on Friday, but horn tells us those plans changed.
"The governor came out with a new executive order with a new end date and with a little stricter requirements to stay home and not go to work,” Horn said. “So, we had to change up the timing of our work group a little bit."
He says meetings have been taking place regularly since the inception of the task force on April 7.
Horn says the workgroup wants to get those who work by themselves on a single work site with no human contact back to work. Lawn cutters and pool people for example but that's not all.
"Our other goal is to open up nurseries, garden centers, so that people can begin to create their own seedlings, buy their own plants, get ready for the first planting," he said.
Horn says the workgroup is planning to present recommendations to Whitmer at the end of the month.
"I think we can give them some hope that there's going to be an end to this at some point,” he said. “But again these are all just recommendations to the governor and only last as long as the emergency order."
