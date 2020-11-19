Four Lakes Task Force (FLTF) has reached a settlement agreement to buy Boyce Hydro properties.
The settlement, reached on Nov. 13, means that the counties, on behalf of the Four Lakes Special Assessment District, will obtain ownership of the Boyce properties including the Edenville, Sanford, Smallwood, and Secord dams.
This will come in the form of a consent to be filed and approved by the circuit courts in Midland and Gladwin counties.
FLTF has agreed to pay $1,576,000 that will be distributed as follows:
- $270,000 to Boyce Michigan
- $152,000 to local suppliers that had liens on Boyce properties
- The remaining $1,154,000 will be up to the Bankruptcy Court to sort out between Byline Bank, lawyers and the bankruptcy trustee
"The settlement is not about the value of the property, or fairness, but it is the best negotiation we could make to allow the community to extract itself from the legacy of Boyce’s ownership and move forward," the task force said on its website. The FLTF says this is an important step forward in efforts to acquire and restore the four lakes and make repairs.
A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 in bankruptcy court.
