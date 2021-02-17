A Michigan task force is suggesting policies that get to the root cause of poverty in the state.
The Michigan Poverty Task Force released 35 policy recommendations to help state officials help low-income people overcome poverty.
“The economic impact and hardships this pandemic has imposed on so many Michiganders only makes the work of this task force more critical,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “These recommendations will help us ensure that Michigan families have access to the support they need. I look forward to working across the aisle and with our many stakeholders to implement the recommendations that have the biggest impact across our state.”
The task force was create in December 2019 to help identify ways to improve life for Michiganders living in poverty.
