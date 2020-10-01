A second meeting was held Thursday as officials work to improve dam safety in Michigan.
“70 percent of all dams in the nation, and I believe the numbers are true here in Michigan also, are in some sort of a private ownership,” said Kenneth Smith from the Dam Peer Review Team.
Like Mid-Michigan's Edenville and Sanford dams. In the wake of their failures in May, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering a peer review and investigation into the dam failure causes.
At this second task force meeting Thursday, a presentation was given from the review team's collective 900 hours spent evaluating Michigan’s dam safety program and the problem of their private ownership.
“Trying to get them to rehab things when they are needed as their dams age and try to work with them when the one thing we hear from them so often is, ‘I don't have the money to take care of things,’” Smith said.
The group is charged with examining key factors including the adequacy of Michigan’s dam safety standards and the level of infrastructure investment needed. Then making recommendations for regulatory, financial and program improvements for ensuring the state's dams are properly maintained, operated, and overseen.
Most notably among many recommendations is increasing the staff of the dam safety program to 11 including three senior dam safety engineers and three junior safety engineers for overseeing nearly 1,100 state-regulated dams.
Whitmer on Wednesday signed a 2021 fiscal year budget, hiring 2 engineers, bringing the total to 5.
The task force's full findings are coming early next year.
Its deliberations are being put together with other in-depth internal and external reviews.
Ultimately it will end with a full report to Whitmer and the legislature.
