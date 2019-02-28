Wixom Lake has had low water levels since October.
“The main issue if you’re on Wixom Lake is to make sure it’s up for the season. We’re working to make that happen,” said David Kepler, with the Four Lakes Task Force.
The Four Lakes Task Force is a volunteer organization working on a solution.
Kepler said the water is low because the Federal Energy Regulatory Committee revoked the license of the private company that owns the dam. Without a license operator, there’s no legal level the water has to be at.
“Everybody else needs to understand that all these lakes could have the same issues unless we change the structure,” Kepler said.
Residents of Secord, Smallwood and Sanford Lakes don’t want this happening to them.
“We want to make sure our lakes are viable, and we can still boat and swim in it,” said Sue Streeter, Sanford Lake resident.
They are hearing out the Four Lakes Task Force’s plan to negotiate with the private owner of the dams to let Midland and Gladwin Counties control the dams.
“The process the state has set up requires county oversight. So the county will have an authority. They can either own it directly or they can delegate it to a public authority across the two counties to do it,” Kepler said.
He said they could create a mandatory lake level this way.
“I would probably be OK with what they’re trying to do so we can have our water back,” said Ruby Gould, Sanford Lake resident.
This was the sixth and final information meeting for the Four Lakes Task Force. The next step in the process is a circuit court hearing, which is scheduled for April 5.
