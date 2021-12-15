Tawas Area Schools are investigating two unrelated threats they received this week according to the superintendent.
On Dec. 14 they received a verbal threat and on Dec. 15 there was an unrelated written threat. Both threats were made towards the middle/high school building.
On Wednesday Dec. 14, both buildings were placed into secure mode while administrators and law enforcement accessed the situation. The person who made the verbal threat on Dec. 14 has been identified according to the superintendent.
The written threat made on Dec. 15 is still under investigation.
