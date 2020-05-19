It wasn't a typical Tuesday for the Tawas Fire Department.
"It is not even close to being a normal Tuesday,” said Chief Steven Masich. “It is probably one of the most intense storms that I can remember. We had multiple calls we have had three evacuations. Down lines. Two or three down lines. The smell of gas and flooded basements. Just trying to help our citizens the best we can."
And the department was gratefully to have the proper equipment including an all-terrain rig to help people to safety.
"We had one out in the country in Sherman Township,” Masich said. “The water was moving quickly. It was three to four foot deep. We had to travel a quarter mile of that water and we had to use eight or nine firefighters the manpower was elevated."
And the Tawas FD didn't have to go far to see the damage.
As a matter of fact, it was right outside their front door.
"When we came back we can hear a noise and we didn't know what was going on," Assistant Chief Jeffrey Seyfried. "We look over here and it was like Niagara falls it was so loud we could hardly hear each other talk across the street it was so loud. It was completely washed under the train tracks it took everything away. There is a little fishing pier over here that is usually another two food down to the base of it and the water was all the way to the top of the rail last night. Dead creek runs out and you can see the water down there flowing maybe. Come through there. Usually it is a five foot wide creek Last night it went from the corner all the way back past two or three blocks and everything flowed right through here. It washed over the tracks, throughout the tracks and just took everything with it."
The Tawas FD says the danger is over for now, but they ask everybody to take extra precaution while they are driving and avoid flooded areas and of course report all gas leaks.
