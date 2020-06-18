Tawas Point State Park has made alterations to its services for the 2020 season due to record-high water levels that are taking a toll on infrastructure.
The park released the following changes:
- The park’s one entrance road (which provides access to all park areas) is closed to vehicle traffic between the contact station and the day-use area, but the road is open to visitors on foot.
- The park's day-use area is open for biking, hiking, bird watching and more. Limited parking is available near the contact station for visitors to park and walk or bike the roughly half-mile to the day-use area. Carpooling is recommended, and drop-off/pickup of visitors is allowed.
- The pavilion, lighthouse and gift shop and Tawas Point Grille in the day-use area are closed for the season.
- The modern campground is open, but many campsites are unavailable due to flooding. Updates on affected campsites will be posted each Thursday at Michigan.gov/TawasPoint..
- The Fox Den and Tawas Bay cabins are closed for the season, but the yurt and two mini cabins are available for reservations.
- Portions of the Sandy Hook Nature Trail are closed.
A supervisor of the park suggested that visitors should consider Harrisville State Park located 30 miles north that offers many of the same amenities.
