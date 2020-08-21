The Michigan Department of Treasury wants to remind taxpayers affected by the flooding in May that state tax assistance is available.
Residents and businesses in Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Midland, and Saginaw counties have more time to file state tax returns with penalties waived.
“A disaster can be devastating both personally and financially,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Tax Administration programs. “By postponing state tax filing and payment deadlines, disaster survivors will have more time to focus on recovering and getting their lives back to a sense of normalcy.”
Affected taxpayers can write to the Department of Treasury to request disaster-related tax relief.
When writing the request, residents and businesses must include the following:
- Name and account number of the individual or business taxpayer.
- Reason for the relief request.
- Taxpayer address within one of the disaster areas or address of the tax preparer located in one of the disaster areas.
Taxpayers should send the completed correspondence to the following address:
Michigan Department of Treasury
Attn: Disaster Tax Relief
Lansing, Michigan 48922
The Department of Treasury said some taxpayers may receive a preliminary assessment notice before a tax relief is received by the department.
Taxpayers in the disaster areas who receive these notices should contact the Department of Treasury to resolve it.
Residents with more questions about the disaster tax assistance should head to the Treasury Self-Service website.
Businesses with questions should contact the Department of Treasury through the self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.