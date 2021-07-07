2021 child tax credits will start rolling out on July 15. For people who are eligible, it means that they will receive six monthly payments of $300 for kids under 6-years-old, and $250 for kids 6 to 17 years old.
For Jenna Moede, the tax credit is priceless.
"It gives me peace of mind because I worry constantly about what my kids are going to be left with and the fact that we're in so much debt,” Moede said.
The Mt. Pleasant mother of two qualifies for $600 a month, an amount she says is a cushion of protection in the event of an emergency.
"We've always fallen into that category of, what would we do? We don't really have any savings. So, this would allow us to have that in the event that something happens and have that safety net,” Moede said.
Moede said it is an opportunity to chip away at debt.
“Both my husband and I have college educations, but we're really, really far in debt. It's almost to the point where we're never going to pay it off. But even now this will give us a little more peace of mind,” Moede said.
The tax credit is a bigger boost for one year, under the American Rescue Plan. In 2020, the child tax credit payment maximum was $2,000 a child. This year, it's bumped up to maximums of $3,600 and $3,000, depending on age.
"That is going to take a lot out of, you know, for my mental health and take a lot of stress off of us just as a family,” Moede said.
The IRS will send out the monthly payments from July to January.
