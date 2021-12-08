Two bills signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will expand income tax deductions for disabled veterans and ease requirements for marijuana facilities.
Senate Bill 25 will allow disabled veterans to deduct taxable income attributed to the cancellation or forgiveness of a student loan pursuant to the U.S. Department of Education’s Total and Permeant Disability Discharge Program.
"Our nation’s disabled veterans have served our country with honor and dignity, and this bill helps alleviate some of their financial burdens,” Whitmer said. “I am proud to sign Senate Bill 25 to recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans and their families and help make their lives easier.”
Under the bill, disabled veterans can deduct income attributed to the forgiveness of a student loan between the 2016 to 2019 tax years and going forward starting in 2025.
"Senate Bill 25 is a great step towards recognizing the sacrifices and service of Michigan's disabled veterans,” VFW Michigan State Commander Kevin Conklin said. “The VFW Department of Michigan applauds Governor Whitmer and Senator Tom Barrett's efforts to make Michigan the best state in the Nation for veterans and their families, and we look forward to future legislation that helps us accomplish this goal together."
House Bill 4921 amends the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Act to allow medical marijuana growers to submit financial statements of their operations to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) and the municipality they operate in every three years.
"I am committed to making it easier for Michigan business owners to deal with state government,” Whitmer said. “This bill will streamline the financial reporting process for medical marijuana businesses in our state by allowing them to submit financial records to MRA and their local municipalities every three years instead of each fiscal year, cutting red tape for marijuana businesses.”
Under the current law, these statements must be submitted each state fiscal year.
“This will create a simpler and more efficient financial reporting process for business owners that operate in both the medical and recreational markets,” Rep. Roger Hauck (R-Union Twp) said. “I’m pleased we were able to work together to create a win-win scenario for the industry and the state.”
