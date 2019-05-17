Michigan lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration are meeting to get revised tax revenue projections that will be used as they work to enact the next state budget.
Legislative fiscal agencies say revenue estimates for this fiscal year and the next budget year are largely unchanged from January.
Officials will reach a consensus on revised revenue projections Friday after the Whitmer administration releases its own numbers.
The Senate Fiscal Agency estimates combined revenue in the $24 billion school aid and general funds this year is $238 million higher than previously projected but next year is $203 million less than estimated. The House Fiscal Agency projects revenue is up $52 million this year from what was estimated months ago and is up $3 million next year.
