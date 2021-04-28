The state treasury department is asking Michiganders who filed their individual income tax returns and collected unemployment benefits in 2020 to consider filing an amended return if they haven’t received their tax relief.
The federal American Rescue Plan Act excludes unemployment benefits up to $10,200 from income for the 2020 tax year for those in certain income brackets, providing tax relief on both federal and state income taxes.
Taxpayers who may have anticipated owing taxes may now be entitled to a refund or a lesser payment, the Michigan Department of Treasury said.
“We have been waiting for the Internal Revenue Service to provide us guidance so we can determine the best way to provide taxpayers tax relief without requiring additional paperwork,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “However, we still do not have clear guidance from the IRS. We don’t want to wait any longer to get refunds in taxpayers’ hands during this extraordinary time. That’s why we’re encouraging individuals to file an amended return.”
The Michigan Treasury Department previously asked taxpayers to hold off on filing an amended return until further guidance from the IRS. Taxpayers don’t need to file an amended federal return unless the calculations make the taxpayer newly eligible for more federal credits and deductions not already included on the original tax return, the state treasury department said.
Those who e-filed their original return should e-file their amended return. Taxpayers who want to file a paper return should do so carefully by checking the “Amended Return” box on Form MI-1040 and outlining the reason for the amended return on the Schedule AMD.
To find more details on how to properly file an amended paper return, head to www.Michigan.gov/IIT.
