On Dec. 17, the Michigan Department of Treasury issued warnings to all tax professionals and taxpayers to be alert for scams and identity theft schemes by criminals who try to take advantage of holiday shopping, the COVID-19 pandemic and the approaching tax season.
The state Treasury Department partnered with the Internal Revenue Service and taxing agencies in other states to provide tips on the basic safeguards people should follow.
“Scammers are always looking for opportunities to steal the identity of taxpayers,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This year, we are in a unique situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Please be extra vigilant for scams when holiday shopping or conducting business online. If you have questions about your taxes or suspect you may be a victim of tax-related identity theft, always feel free to contact us for assistance.”
The Michigan Department of Treasury suggests Taxpayers should use security software for computers and mobile phones, make sure purchased anti-virus software has a feature to stop malware, and there is a firewall that can prevent intrusions, use strong and unique passwords for online accounts use multi-factor authentication whenever possible and should back up files on computers and mobile phones during the holidays.
Taxpayers can check out security recommendations for their specific phone by reviewing the Federal Communications Commission's Smartphone Security Checker.
To learn more about protecting yourself from tax-related identity theft, follow @MITreasury on Twitter or go to Michigan.gov/IdentityTheft.
