The TCF Center in Detroit is set to start treating patients on Friday, April 10.
The center was transformed into a hospital to help in the fight against COVID-19.
The center will accept its first 25 patients on Friday.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a partnership between Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Beaumonth Health, and the Detroit Medical Center that will provide support, staffing and resources to the center.
“Fighting this virus is going to take all of us working together as Michiganders, and we are proud to be partnering with these Michigan health care systems to help save lives and ensure those with the most serious cases of COVID-19 get the care they need,” Whitmer said. “Our hospitals and medical professionals are serving on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, and they are proving that once again by stepping up to support the TCF Regional Care Center.”
The TCF will have up to 1,000 beds and receive patients from other southeast Michigan acute-care hospitals at least 48 hours after having been admitted as an inpatient at one of those acute-care facilities, the state said.
The center will not accept patients by ambulance or walk-up. It will not have an intensive care unit or provide care to patients who need ventilation.
“As a health system caring for a large majority of our region’s COVID-19 patients, we are uniquely positioned to provide the expertise needed to optimize this field hospital,” said Wright Lassiter, III, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System. “We are confident that with the help of our partners, this facility will help ease the collective burden we share as we continue to fight this pandemic.”
Daniel Medrano, corporate vice president of facilities management of McLaren Health Care, served as part of the team that helped get the center operational to see patients. He will continue working at the center once it starts seeing patients, along with other staff from McLaren.
“We value the opportunity to join with our colleague health systems here in southeast Michigan to bring this 1,000-bed field hospital on line and help relieve the volume pressures associated with caring for those affected by the coronavirus,” said Greg Lane, EVP and chief administrative officer for McLaren. “Dan Medrano, a field-tested Marine who oversees all capital construction projects for McLaren, and his team will bring a no-nonsense approach to collaboration and execution of this mammoth undertaking.”
Beaumont Health will work to support certain procurement efforts vital to the center's operations.
“We are all trying to be helpful in a stressful situation that is putting a strain on the entire health care system throughout the country. We hope to have an agreement with TCF on the specifics soon that will enable us to operationalize this,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said.
Detroit Medical Center is supplying critical equipment to the facilitity.
“The Detroit Medical Center recognizes the importance of this healthcare coalition and what it will mean in the fight against COVID-19 in this region,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., R.N. chief executive officer of the Detroit Medical Center. “All health systems in our community are facing serious capacity issues with the growing number of COVID-19 patients. The resources at the TCF Regional Care Center will benefit all of us and help to enhance the care we provide to those in the communities we serve.”
While the health care systems listed above have volunteered personnel to the facility, it will largely be staffed by a public health strike team through FEMA, the state said.
The state also launched a COVID-19 volunteer website where trained medical professionals can register to assist hospitals.
