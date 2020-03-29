101-year-old Italian man released from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

A microscope image shows the virus that causes Covid-19. A 101-year-old man has been released from hospital after recovering from the virus, Gloria Lisi, the deputy mayor of the Italian city of Rimini, has said.

 NIAID-RML

A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed hospital in response to the coronavirus.

The federal government says construction at TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center, will begin after contracts are wrapped up in 24 to 36 hours.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in favor of the move. She says a large alternate care facility in Detroit can help save lives.

Hospitals in southeastern Michigan have been overwhelmed by cases related to the coronavirus. T

here were nearly 5,500 cases reported statewide Sunday.

Western Michigan University says a student from Detroit died. 

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.