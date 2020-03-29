A convention center in Detroit will be turned into a 900-bed hospital in response to the coronavirus.
The federal government says construction at TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center, will begin after contracts are wrapped up in 24 to 36 hours.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in favor of the move. She says a large alternate care facility in Detroit can help save lives.
Hospitals in southeastern Michigan have been overwhelmed by cases related to the coronavirus. T
here were nearly 5,500 cases reported statewide Sunday.
Western Michigan University says a student from Detroit died.
