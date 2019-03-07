An investigation is underway after a teacher was allegedly pushed and punched during an incident on Wednesday.
Flint Township Lt. Wangler said it happened on March 6 at the Carman-Ainsworth alternative education facility, called Atlantis Alternative High School.
Lt. Wangler said School Resource Officer Dexter Taylor was at the school, investigating an earlier fight when a separate fight broke out.
That’s when Lt. Wangler said a female student, who was in class, learned of the fight, and attempted to leave class to assist a friend.
As the teacher tried to prevent the student from leaving, the teacher was pushed and punched, according to Wangler.
The female teacher was taken to the hospital, complaining of neck pain.
The investigation is ongoing.
