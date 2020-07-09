"I am concerned with making sure that we have flexibility and funding, the two F's," said Kate Dupuis, special education elementary teacher for Carrollton Public Schools.
As school districts throughout the state figure out their plans for the fall, Dupuis wants to see districts provide choices for both parents and teachers.
"Meaning we have the choice to return five days a week to teach, and for teachers that have immune compromise situations that they can teach remotely,” she said. “And that parents both have that choice, they can send their children to school five days a week or they can choose remote instruction."
Dupuis believes it is up to the federal government to provide funding to make that flexibility available. At the local level, Dupuis says the district she works for is proactive and prepared, with plans already in place for whatever we will see in the fall. That's what she wants for educators everywhere.
"For me the safety is making sure that schools have those procedures in place before we start so we're not guessing,” Dupuis said. “If somebody's not wearing their mask let’s not guess on what we have to do."
Dupuis acknowledges this fall will be a challenge for districts throughout the state. She hopes people have patience and understand administrators and faculty alike will do everything they can to keep students and those who educate them safe when classes start.
"We understand that we're on the fly, that is the nature of our profession,” she said. “The train's going whether we get on it or not."
