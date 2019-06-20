A teacher’s keen eye and persistence uncovered the horrible abuse of a young girl, allegedly at the hands of her step-mother.
The Genesee County woman was charged with abusing and torturing her 12-year-old step-daughter after allegedly using a dog’s shock collar to punish her.
It was the girl’s teacher who contacted authorities.
“It really breaks your heart,” said NYSE Holloman, executive director of Voices for Children advocacy group in Flint.
The abuse lasted for months, according to investigators.
Police say Tiffany Alvarado, of Richfield Township, was abusing her 12-year-old step-daughter.
“Sad to just think about a child that has to endure that kind of torture,” Holloman said.
Investigators say it all came to a head when the child’s teacher spoke up.
Holloman said many times, teachers are on the front lines when it comes to abuse.
“They’re the ones that are really recognizing problems though, the people that are spending the most time with these kids. But really, it’s important for people that are at church, neighbors or friends of the family - if you know something is not right, call,” Holloman said.
The Genesee County prosecutor said Alvarado would use the shock collar on her step-daughter as a form of abuse when she didn’t do her chores.
Alvarado is accused of hitting her step-daughter with a ladle, causing her to bleed. She is also accused of throwing a hammer, injuring the girl’s thumb.
Holloman said adults are the people that can save a child’s life. Holloman said if you ever have a feeling when you’re talking to a child that things don’t seem right, you should alert someone.
Alvarado has been charged with first-degree child abuse, torture, and multiple counts of second-degree child abuse.
Holloman said the child is now able to get the help she needs.
“This teacher really brought her to a place of healing, hope and justice because she doesn’t have to live every single day worrying about what’s going to happen to her. It’s a dog collar today, but it could be something completely different tomorrow,” Holloman said.
