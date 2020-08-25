Whether in-person or online this fall, teachers will have their work cut out for them.
While some districts are choosing all-remote learning, others are going with a hybrid option. The hybrid option means some students will go into the classroom while others remain at home.
Stacie Ricker, a teacher at Atkins Middle School, said she’s preparing for the challenges of instructing both online and in-person students.
“There’s challenges to it,” Ricker said.
Ricker said next month she will be communicating with students in her class physically and online. She said she spent a day training on a new computer software being used by the Bridgeport Spaulding Community School District.
“We are using a program called Edmentum. And all students that come to Bridgeport will be using this program,” Ricker said.
Whether students are being instructed virtually or in-person, Ricker believes this learning platform will keep everyone in the loop.
“They’re all going to get the same academics within that program. And there’s communicating tools in that program as well. And there’s ways that we can supplement the curriculum that’s in there. It’s all embedded, everything is at our fingertips,” Ricker said.
Ricker said there will be time devoted during each class period to focus on virtual learners. She said making a connection with them at least three times a week is a priority.
Ricker said she wants to make sure no one inside or outside the classroom falls behind.
Although Ricker worries about the unknown of teaching kids face-to-face during the pandemic, being with her students is the only place she wants to be.
“I’m ready. I want to be here. I want to be here for our kids, for our Bearcats,” Ricker said.
