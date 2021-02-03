A reported accidental shooting in mid-Michigan is now being investigated as a homicide after an 18-year-old high school senior tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Kaden Ryan Stheiner, a Lapeer High School senior, suffering from a gunshot wound.
“It was a pleasure to have Kayden in the classroom. As cliché as it may be, it was an absolute pleasure,” said Lucas Childers, auto body and collision repair teacher at the Lapeer Education and Technology Center.
The community is grieving after Stheiner was shot and killed. Childers said he was a bright and promising student.
“He really did light up a room. When you see Kayden come in the room you know there’s gonna be jokes told that day. You know we’re going to have some fun,” Childers said.
The shooting happened at a Lapeer mobile home park located on S. Lapeer Road on Feb. 2. According to the Metamora Township Police Department, Stheiner was shot in the torso.
Childers said he was a car fanatic and had plans to go to Oakland Community College to pursue a job in auto body repair.
“He has only been driving the car that he has now for less than a year. And he had goals to get a Mustang. That was his goal. He has a buddy that’s into Camaros and his joke was constantly slandering Camaros and talking about how good Mustangs are,” Childers said.
Police said there is a 19-year-old in custody. He has been identified as Dillon Daniel Downey. Downey was arraigned on Feb. 3 for manslaughter without malice, a 15-year felony.
Childers hopes this tragedy can at least prevent another child from getting hurt.
“I don’t wanna lose another student. I have a kid myself. And it’s something that I tell these kids, use this as a lesson to your kids,” Childers said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Stheiner’s family with funeral expenses.
